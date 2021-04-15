Dear McKoy: I lose all interest in sex after I orgasm

Dear McKoy,

I have recently started having sex with this man and he makes me cum very quickly. When I cum, I no longer have interest in sex which turns him off because most times he doesn’t get a chance to. I’ve never experienced a man like this who made me cum in under 2 minutes. It’s like he has a magic penis or something. I want a relationship but I’m afraid he might be turned off because the sex isn’t good… for him at least. I don’t want him to have sex with anybody else or leave me over it. I’m not sure what I can do anymore. We connect on other levels, this is our only “issue”.

I don’t want to lose him. Please help.

R.B.

Dear R.B.,

Perhaps you can do foreplay a bit longer so that the experience in turn can last longer. Talk about it together and come up with a solution. Communication can fix many things! Just work it out. Don’t stress about it by yourself.

McKoy