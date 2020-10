Dear Mckoy: I like my wife’s daughter – My wife and I have been married for three years. She has a daughter from a previous relationship that’s almost 20. The girl is so beautiful and smart. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. I’m madly attracted to her and I have thoughts about having sex with her all the time. Honestly, we’ve flirted with each other but nothing serious. I want to ask her if she’d be interested in sex at least once though. I’m not a cheater, generally… but this girl is so special! I care about her so deeply. Sometimes my wife asks why I’m so overprotective of her but I just tell her it’s because I’m her “father” now. The truth is, I hate when she even talks to other men.

I know you might say I’m wrong but a man can’t help who he likes. You should know this because you’re a guy. I want to tell her all my feelings, but I don’t know how. Please help.

I. W.

Dear I. W.,

You sound predatory. You cannot be investing so much of your energy into your wife’s child. Have you no respect for her? Leave that young lady to her studies. She’s just maturing and starting life. Learn to control your urges and focus on matters that will actually help you instead of starting drama within your home.