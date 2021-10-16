Dear McKoy: I Just Found Out My Boyfriend is a Married Man

Dear McKoy: I recently found out the guy I’ve been dating was actually married and had 2 children. Apparently, the wife lives overseas and every time he went for “business” it was actually to see her. We have been together for a year. These children are four and six so you must know they’ve been together for a while. I found out while going through his drawer in search of something. There were pics of him and the lady and pics of him and the children with writings on the back. They seem pretty happy. Their house is lovely from what I can see in the pictures, and she’s beautiful. I confronted him, and he was dumbfounded. To this day, I haven’t gotten a full explanation or an apology or anything. I’ve just been here. I’m so distraught and in shock. I’m staying with my mother because I fear I might hurt him if I stay around him.

-C.L.

Dear C.L.: It is definitely something you’ll take some time to heal from, especially if you love him. Seek help from all sources that suit you best. Get professional help if you must. I can’t begin to imagine the pain, but I know you will overcome. Don’t stick around waiting for an apology that may never come. Invest all your energy in healing. You will make it.

McKoy