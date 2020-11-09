Dear McKoy: I impregnated an employee- I am a business owner who has a decent sized staff. I have a baby mother who had plans of marrying me soon. The problem is, about 6 months ago, I started to have an affair with a very beautiful woman on staff. She is younger than me, but very mature. We always flirted jokingly but push came to shove and we ended up having sex. Since then, we’ve been hooking up at the office or at guest houses. I have genuine feelings for her and she likes me too, but I never wanted anything long-term. She however told me that she is a month pregnant and I am the only one she has been sleeping with so she knows it’s mine. McKoy, I do not want a child with this woman. This was just a flick to me. I am afraid to tell her to abort it because she is very happy about it, but I don’t know what to do. I want to marry my woman at home but I am sure she would cancel it if she found out. I feel so stupid. I have started to limit my contact with this employee and I know she must feel awful but I am very confused about how to approach the matter.

As a man, what do you think I should do?

K. J.

Dear K.J.,

As a man you need to MAN UP and take responsibility for your actions. You will have to tell your woman at home and support your employee as much as possible during such a difficult time. You cannot cry over spilt milk. Children are a blessing and this happened for a reason. Do not regret it, because someday this child may become great help to you.