Dear McKoy: I have low sex drive and it is affecting my relationship

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

Over the last few days, I haven’t been getting horny which is strange. I’m usually always in the mood and have sex every day. This is very odd and I can tell it’s throwing my partner off. Nothing dramatic happened to me so I don’t know why I’m going through these changes. It’s very concerning so I wanted to know if this is normal and how I can get my sex drive back up to a certain level. Please let me know.

C.B.

Dear C.B.,

Maybe you should see a doctor for professional advice. Perhaps you’re overwhelmed or stressed about something and don’t notice which caused the sudden drop in your sex drive. Talk to a medical expert. All the best.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....