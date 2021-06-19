Dear McKoy: I have low sex drive and it is affecting my relationship

Dear McKoy,

Over the last few days, I haven’t been getting horny which is strange. I’m usually always in the mood and have sex every day. This is very odd and I can tell it’s throwing my partner off. Nothing dramatic happened to me so I don’t know why I’m going through these changes. It’s very concerning so I wanted to know if this is normal and how I can get my sex drive back up to a certain level. Please let me know.

C.B.

Dear C.B.,

Maybe you should see a doctor for professional advice. Perhaps you’re overwhelmed or stressed about something and don’t notice which caused the sudden drop in your sex drive. Talk to a medical expert. All the best.

McKoy