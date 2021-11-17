Dear McKoy: I Have a Crush on My Best Friend’s Father

Dear McKoy: I have had a crush on my best friend’s father for a while, and he likes me back. I have thought about having an affair with him but I don’t know if I’d be able to look at my friend the same. We’ve been friends since kindergarten and she understands me like no other. I do love her like a sister, but I am insanely attracted to him and would like to pursue something. He’s been married for as long as I remember but he says his marriage is boring. I didn’t know that I would grow to up to the prospect of falling in love with him, but it’s very strong. He gives me money and makes a lot of romantic gestures. Should I pursue something?

-N.P.
Dear N.P.: Do not put yourself in that position. It seems way too compromising and you might get hurt. He’s probably manipulating you and planning to use you so there’s no way you want to get caught up in that. Besides, do you want to be the reason your friend’s family possibly falls apart? Don’t do it.
