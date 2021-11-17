Dear McKoy: I Have a Crush on My Best Friend’s Father
Dear McKoy: I have had a crush on my best friend’s father for a while, and he likes me back. I have thought about having an affair with him but I don’t know if I’d be able to look at my friend the same. We’ve been friends since kindergarten and she understands me like no other. I do love her like a sister, but I am insanely attracted to him and would like to pursue something. He’s been married for as long as I remember but he says his marriage is boring. I didn’t know that I would grow to up to the prospect of falling in love with him, but it’s very strong. He gives me money and makes a lot of romantic gestures. Should I pursue something?