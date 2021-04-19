Dear McKoy: I hate that my boyfriend keeps sticking his tongue in my ear

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

My boyfriend keeps sticking his tongue in my ear during sex, while I’m asleep and even if we’re doing random things like cooking. I told him that I think it’s nasty and it’s like he loves the taste of my ear wax. One of these days I’m going to give him a hard slap. I don’t believe in abusing men, but I am fed up. I’m into certain freaky things, but not all. This is too much for me. Next thing you know, he may want to stick it in my bottom. McKoy, tell me if you think I’m overreacting. If you say I’m not, I’m definitely going to slap him.

S.T.

Dear S.T.,

I understand your annoyance, but don’t hit him. I wouldn’t want it to escalate. You need to find a way to create clear boundaries so he can take heed. Find other ways to spice up your sex life if that’s what he’s trying to imply. All the best.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....