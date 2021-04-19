Dear McKoy: I hate that my boyfriend keeps sticking his tongue in my ear

Dear McKoy,

My boyfriend keeps sticking his tongue in my ear during sex, while I’m asleep and even if we’re doing random things like cooking. I told him that I think it’s nasty and it’s like he loves the taste of my ear wax. One of these days I’m going to give him a hard slap. I don’t believe in abusing men, but I am fed up. I’m into certain freaky things, but not all. This is too much for me. Next thing you know, he may want to stick it in my bottom. McKoy, tell me if you think I’m overreacting. If you say I’m not, I’m definitely going to slap him.

S.T.

Dear S.T.,

I understand your annoyance, but don’t hit him. I wouldn’t want it to escalate. You need to find a way to create clear boundaries so he can take heed. Find other ways to spice up your sex life if that’s what he’s trying to imply. All the best.

McKoy