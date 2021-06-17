Dear McKoy: I had sex while I was on my period, now I’m in pain

Dear McKoy,

I had sex while I was on my period and since then I’ve been feeling a lot of pain in my vaginas tract. It was my first time and it only happened because I was so turned on and couldn’t wait till it was over. I feel like it’s a normal thing and many people do it. However, I don’t understand why I’m in so much pain. I hope I didn’t damage anything. It was amazing since I was “extra wet” and I think my man loved it too.

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

Please check that out at the doctor. I would also like to deter you from doing that again. It would be unfortunate for any health issues to arise because of that. All the best and stay safe.

McKoy