Dear McKoy: I Had my first lesbian experience and I’m craving for more

Dear McKoy,

Over the weekend, I slept with one of my female friends and I’ve been craving her again since. I’m also a woman and that was my first encounter with one. It was intended to be pure fun, especially since she has a boyfriend but I have a crush on her and I want her again. I think I’d seriously date her. I’m not sure she’d be up for it again because her boyfriend doesn’t like it but I feel like I’m going crazy. I live alone in my apartment and usually use sex toys but her tongue was way better.
What do you think I should do?

C.C.

Dear C.C.,

I’m in no position to judge anybody. All I can say is talk to her and see if she would be interested again. Don’t get too caught up cause it’s highly unlikely that she’ll leave her man for you.

McKoy

