Dear McKoy: I had a secret abortion– Last month, I had an abortion and my boyfriend does not know about it. I told him I wanted to buy a new phone and he gave me a large sum of cash to get whatever I wanted, but he does not know that I used the money for the procedure. Since then, I have been so guilty and depressed. He keeps asking what’s wrong and I keep saying it’s nothing but really, I am dying inside. He always wanted a family, I just don’t think I was ready. I am from a Christian family so I know they would shun me as well if they knew. My concern is whether I will be able to have a baby in the future when I’m ready. What if I damaged my womb or other reproductive organs? I have been praying about it but I feel so far from God since I did that. The procedure was also very painful and I thought I was going to die. I do not know what to do. Please help.

T.W.

Dear T.W.