Dear McKoy: I had a secret abortion– Last month, I had an abortion and my boyfriend does not know about it. I told him I wanted to buy a new phone and he gave me a large sum of cash to get whatever I wanted, but he does not know that I used the money for the procedure. Since then, I have been so guilty and depressed. He keeps asking what’s wrong and I keep saying it’s nothing but really, I am dying inside. He always wanted a family, I just don’t think I was ready. I am from a Christian family so I know they would shun me as well if they knew. My concern is whether I will be able to have a baby in the future when I’m ready. What if I damaged my womb or other reproductive organs? I have been praying about it but I feel so far from God since I did that. The procedure was also very painful and I thought I was going to die. I do not know what to do. Please help.

T.W.
Dear T.W.
You should never feel too far from God, because He is extremely forgiving once you genuinely repent. You need to be honest with your boyfriend. You owe him that much. Afterwards, you can both talk to a professional to see the way forward. Do not be discouraged. We all make mistakes. All the best.
