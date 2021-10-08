Dear McKoy: I Got Tricked by a Man I Met Online

Dear McKoy: I was talking to this man online for some time and he convinced me that he was very rich and lived uptown. I’m from the country and never got exposed to certain things much so for some reason I found this exciting. It was a new opportunity for a better life. He sent me pictures nice places he wanted to take me to and promised I didn’t have to worry about my finances. The time came for us to finally meet and would you believe the man lives in a shack. It’s worse than where I live. He said if he told me the truth, I wouldn’t want him again. He promised me some money only if I had sex with him and because I wanted the money, I did it. He only gave me $5000. Half of that was basically my fare to go home. I was so mad. I blocked him on everything when I reached home. Never doing online dating again.

-J.S.
Dear J.S.: I am sorry that happened to you. It is never a good idea to date someone for money or assets. It’s always better to seek better on your own or work for your own. That man clearly is a wishful thinker like you. I hope you’ll find genuine love and I hope your economic situation recovers soon. 
