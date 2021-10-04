Dear McKoy: I Got STD from a Politician

Dear McKoy: I am a college student who was involved with a politician. However, things ended after he gave me an STD. Lots of these prominent men have STDs and knowingly because they know we may need them financially. I never wanted to have sex with him but he offered to pay my tuition but I did what I had to do. I thought he was too rich to have an STD, because he’d have access to quality healthcare, but I was very wrong. My parents don’t know I have it and I’m not sure how I’ll tell them. They think that I still owe UWI, but the fee was paid like he promised. I resent him and the whole party and I will never vote in Jamaica. I just needed some consolation that’s why I’m writing to you.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: If he knowingly infected you, he can be charged. However, I want you to know that life isn’t over just because you have an STD. You can still remain healthy by taking care of yourself. I know you’ve learnt the value of safe, responsible sex and I do wish you the best life has to offer. All the best with your studies.

Ask Dear McKoy