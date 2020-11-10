Dear McKoy: I got my tubes tied but my boyfriend doesn’t know– My boyfriend has been trying to have a baby for years but I do not want children. We have had many fights about this which were always shoved under the rug. Earlier this year, I got my tubes tied without him knowing so that even when he tries to get me pregnant, it won’t ever work. He has been ejaculating inside me for about 3 months to no avail and I see that it is stressing him out. To be honest, I do not feel sorry for him because I told him I was not interested in a family. The only issue is, sometimes I feel bad and want to tell him but I don’t know how to go about that. I just want us to enjoy our relationship and focus on our careers without the interference of children.
Dear McKoy: I got my tubes tied but my boyfriend doesn’t know
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us