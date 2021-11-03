Dear McKoy: I Got My Mistress Pregnant
Dear McKoy: My wife was in the hospital for some time recovering from a surgery. During that time, I got the opportunity to spend a lot of time with my mistress and she got pregnant. She’s in her first trimester now and aborting isn’t an option. The issue here obviously is that I don’t know what I’ll tell my wife. We never had children because I didn’t want any so now I’m going to look like the bad guy even more for impregnating another woman. She recovered quite fine and is back to her normal self but I know this will be devastating for her.