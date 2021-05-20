Dear McKoy: I got my Brother’s girlfriend pregnant

My brother’s girlfriend is pregnant for me but I can’t tell him. She knows the baby is mine too but we’re pretending as if we never had a relationship. Luckily, we look alike so if the baby gets his looks, it won’t seem fishy. I feel very guilty. I do love my brother and what I did had nothing to do with what I did with her. I like her for real and now I know we must end our relationship. She says she likes me too. This is making me very sad and I cannot talk to anybody about it. Just wanted to share.

L.D.

Dear L.D.,

Perhaps you’d want to be honest before it gets too late. These things usually come to life and you would be doing that innocent child a disservice by being dishonest.

McKoy

