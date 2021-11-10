Dear McKoy: I Got Fired Because I Caught My Boss Having Sex with His Secretary

Dear McKoy: I was fired from my job because I caught my boss having sex with his secretary. He’s a very powerful man in Jamaica so complaining to “authorities” probably wouldn’t even help. What he doesn’t know is that I have a video of them and I’m considering leaking it or if I should try blackmailing them first. This was my only source of income and I have a toddler to take care of plus it’s covid time so everything’s harder. The woman clearly still has his job and he’s living life like nothing happened. What should I do?

-anonymous 
Dear Anonymous: You can file a wrongful termination lawsuit or simply take the matter to HR. Don’t make this a spectacle. Once you know you’re right, just go about doing things the right way. Best wishes.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com