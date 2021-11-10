Dear McKoy: I Got Fired Because I Caught My Boss Having Sex with His Secretary

Dear McKoy: I was fired from my job because I caught my boss having sex with his secretary. He’s a very powerful man in Jamaica so complaining to “authorities” probably wouldn’t even help. What he doesn’t know is that I have a video of them and I’m considering leaking it or if I should try blackmailing them first. This was my only source of income and I have a toddler to take care of plus it’s covid time so everything’s harder. The woman clearly still has his job and he’s living life like nothing happened. What should I do?

-anonymous

Dear Anonymous: You can file a wrongful termination lawsuit or simply take the matter to HR. Don’t make this a spectacle. Once you know you’re right, just go about doing things the right way. Best wishes.

McKoy