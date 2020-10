Dear Mckoy: I got 2 sisters pregnant – I’m in a very tight spot and I don’t know how to get out. My girlfriend of 5 years and I had a huge dispute and we separated for some months, during that time we ended up having sex a couple of times but it was nothing serious.

I knew her sister really well and we used to hang out as one family. However, one day I was over their house and only the sister was there and we ended up having sex. It wasn’t planned or anything. We were just talking until I kissed her, she kissed me back and we had a quickie.

Here we are now in October and my former girlfriend tells me she’s pregnant. I didn’t feel bad about it because I still love her but then her sister told me she’s pregnant just last week too. She said I’m the father cause she hasn’t slept with anyone else recently.

The sister has not said anything to my former girlfriend about us sleeping together. She’s depending on me too. I don’t know how to say something like that; it’s too disgraceful. I am not even in a stable job to take care of one baby much less two. I feel very regretful. What must I do?

-T.M.

Dear T.M.

You first need to find a job because babies are very expensive. You need to also be honest with your ex and let her know the situation.

Perhaps you and the 2 sisters can talk about the situation in a civil manner but transparency is key. Next thing, be more careful when having sex, especially if it’s unprotected.

I hope you have learnt a valuable lesson.

Don’t be discouraged, you have children depending on you now and children are a blessing.