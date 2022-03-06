Dear Mckoy: I Give My Husband Red Peas Soup Made From Nature

‘ I Give My Husband Red Peas Soup Made From Nature’

I have this secret that I have been keeping for years now. My husband and I have been together for 7 years and married for 3 years. He always boast to his friends how I cook the best red peas soup; little does he know what makes it so nice.

My girlfriend brought me to this lady who specializes in ‘holding’ men. She convinced me to make use of my period. She told me the power of that blood in keeping a good man. My husband is a very wealthy and attractive man and women are always lusting after him so I just wanted him for myself.

The lady told me to save most of my period blood and soak the red peas in it and freeze it. I use it to make soup and stew peas but he adores the soup. It really work because no matter how many women come at him, he tells me. The problem is now I feel very guilty because I know I was really wrong for doing this. It is really nasty and disgusting. I am wondering how I can make things right without him leaving me.

Dear Miss

You are the definition of wicked, evil and crazy. You need to tell your husband about your wickedness and I hope he stays away from you. Go seek God and repentance for the evil work you did because only he can help you out of this mess you created.

