Dear McKoy: I Gave My Daughter to My Husband But My Sugar Daddy is Her Real Father
Dear McKoy: I gave birth to a baby girl last week. We are doing well, but the truth is, the baby belongs to my sugar daddy. My husband is in love with her and I can’t bring myself to disappoint him, but I feel guilty. My sugar daddy and I haven’t spoken since my last tri-semester because I told him to stay away. My sugar daddy was only meant to be a fling, but we started having sex more and more often without protection so that’s how I ended up pregnant. Luckily, my husband and I were also having unprotected sex so he really believes the baby is his. What should I do in such a sticky situation? I feel like I’m a bad mother.