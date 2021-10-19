Dear McKoy: I Gave My Daughter to My Husband But My Sugar Daddy is Her Real Father

Dear McKoy: I gave birth to a baby girl last week. We are doing well, but the truth is, the baby belongs to my sugar daddy. My husband is in love with her and I can’t bring myself to disappoint him, but I feel guilty. My sugar daddy and I haven’t spoken since my last tri-semester because I told him to stay away. My sugar daddy was only meant to be a fling, but we started having sex more and more often without protection so that’s how I ended up pregnant. Luckily, my husband and I were also having unprotected sex so he really believes the baby is his. What should I do in such a sticky situation? I feel like I’m a bad mother.

-D.J.

Dear D.J.: Come clean from now. The truth will always catch up to you. The longer you wait, the more damage is done. Allow that child the opportunity to have their real father in their life and stop being selfish.

McKoy