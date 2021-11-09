Dear McKoy: I Found Out My Husband Cheated on Me

Dear McKoy: I’ve been very insecure since my husband cheated on me and I found out. He vowed never to do it again and begged me to stay, but I can’t help but feel bad about myself when I compare myself to the woman he cheated with. She’s so much better looking, younger and by the looks of it is on her way to achieving a lot in her career. I wouldn’t say I’m ugly but certainly not as voluptuous. He has shown improvement in his behavior but I can’t trust him again. He’s not the man I thought I married and I am concerned that he might not realize how much of a narcissist he is. What should I do?

-R.S.

Dear R.S.: You need to learn to discard the habit of comparison. Nobody is you nor will they ever be. You are unique. His behavior has nothing to do with you so don’t take his actions personally. Also, remember you don’t have to stick with him just because. If you are unhappy, leave.

McKoy