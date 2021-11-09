Dear McKoy: I Found Out My Husband Cheated on Me
Dear McKoy: I’ve been very insecure since my husband cheated on me and I found out. He vowed never to do it again and begged me to stay, but I can’t help but feel bad about myself when I compare myself to the woman he cheated with. She’s so much better looking, younger and by the looks of it is on her way to achieving a lot in her career. I wouldn’t say I’m ugly but certainly not as voluptuous. He has shown improvement in his behavior but I can’t trust him again. He’s not the man I thought I married and I am concerned that he might not realize how much of a narcissist he is. What should I do?