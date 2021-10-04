Dear McKoy: I Found Out My Boyfriend is Bi-Sexual

Dear McKoy: I asked my man if we could have a threesome involving another male. He agreed but said it had to be somebody he knew as well. I asked a very good friend of ours whom I had admired for years because of his physical attributes, and my husband agreed. When the day came, we had some alcohol to lighten the mood and there was lots of foreplay involved. It was amazing. I realized however that they were into each other quite unusually so this raised suspicion. My boyfriend even penetrated him and he came in a matter of minutes, while he’d always take a longer time to orgasm when he had sex with me. I didn’t want to kill the mood, so I continued. Later that evening, my “boyfriend” said he and the guy actually have a thing and he’s bisexual. He was happy that I asked for a threesome because he didn’t know how to initiate it. Since then, we’ve been sleeping in separate rooms. I am not homophobic but this is a lot to take in.

-L.B.

Dear L.B.: It doesn’t make sense to stay with someone whose lifestyle will make you uncomfortable. To make it worse, he hid this from you. Please take your dignity and go. You will heal and you will find somebody who complements you, but never stay in an uncomfortable position. No matter what.

