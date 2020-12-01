Dear McKoy: I Found Condoms in My Car after My Wife Borrowed it

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy: I found condoms in my car after my wife borrowed it – I have never been a very calm man but over the years I have tried to chill out. now, my wife has me thinking evil thoughts again because she borrowed my car for a couple days while hers was being fixed, and when I got it back, I found 2 used condoms in the car. When I calmly asked her about it, she tried to make it seem like I was the one cheating. I have not been speaking to her because I know it will escalate into an argument and I do not want to hurt her feelings. I cannot believe this woman I gave everything really did this to me. I have thought about finding the man and confronting him or putting a tracker on her so I can see what she’s up to but that’s so much trouble to go through for the simple truth. I need some advice before I lose my mind.

G.K

 

Dear G.K.,

Whatever you do, do not hurt anybody because you can be prosecuted. If you believe this is unforgivable, get a divorce. If you want to work it out, sit your wife down and have a very open conversation about it. She sounds like a narcissist though, and those people will cut themselves then blame someone else because they’re bleeding. It is always best to choose yourself, remember that.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....