Dear McKoy: I found condoms in my car after my wife borrowed it – I have never been a very calm man but over the years I have tried to chill out. now, my wife has me thinking evil thoughts again because she borrowed my car for a couple days while hers was being fixed, and when I got it back, I found 2 used condoms in the car. When I calmly asked her about it, she tried to make it seem like I was the one cheating. I have not been speaking to her because I know it will escalate into an argument and I do not want to hurt her feelings. I cannot believe this woman I gave everything really did this to me. I have thought about finding the man and confronting him or putting a tracker on her so I can see what she’s up to but that’s so much trouble to go through for the simple truth. I need some advice before I lose my mind.

G.K

Dear G.K.,

Whatever you do, do not hurt anybody because you can be prosecuted. If you believe this is unforgivable, get a divorce. If you want to work it out, sit your wife down and have a very open conversation about it. She sounds like a narcissist though, and those people will cut themselves then blame someone else because they’re bleeding. It is always best to choose yourself, remember that.

McKoy