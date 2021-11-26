Dear McKoy: I Fantasize About Wild Animals During Sex

Dear Mckoy: I don’t know if this a problem or it is normal for couples, but whenever I am having sex, my mind visits the Jungle.

I imagine wild animals like like lions, tigers, bears, etc. The different positions I do, I imagine it’s a particular animal. Once I was doing doggy style and I found myself roaring like a lion; my partner stopped and couldn’t get back his erection. That man haven’t spoken back to me. Majority of the guys I have been with found my action to be a complete turn off.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: I would think this is somewhat weird, but when you are dating a guy, ensure you tell him about your animal fantasy rather than frightening him at that point in time. I hope there is that one special person for you out there.

