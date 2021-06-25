Dear McKoy: I don’t want to give my man oral because his penis smells bad

Dear McKoy,

My man is always bothering me to suck his penis but I don’t like it cause it smells bad. I know genitals should have a little stench but his is horrible. I have told him about it and he says he doesn’t smell it. I really hope he didn’t cheat and get a disease and I’ve made sure we don’t have unprotected sex. I feel very bad that we’re in this position because this isn’t who we are but he doesn’t want to seek help. I don’t know what to do.

N.C.

Dear N.C.,

That man is being very selfish and I would totally cut off sex from him. It doesn’t make sense to jeopardize your health and live in misery because he doesn’t care about his own well-being. Move on if you must but you cannot force water up a hill.

McKoy

