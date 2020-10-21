Dear McKoy: I don’t want my open relationship to end

Dear McKoy: I don’t want my open relationship to end– I am a frustrated woman who is in need of your advice. A few years ago, this married couple approached me and asked if I wanted to be their “unicorn” and I agreed. A unicorn is someone who enters a relationship with another couple. In most cases it’s for sexual purposes. So, yes, I moved in with them and everything was fine. The man took care of most expenses and the woman and I even went shopping together and got our nails done etc. I was living the life! However, since this year they are telling me I need to move out because they are ready to have a child and a monogamous relationship. I am so hurt because I invested a lot of emotion and time into our relationship. I even developed real feelings for them both. They have started to sabotage me by not giving me food when they cook or turning off the main pipe if I want to shower or wash. The thing is, I became so dependent on them that I did not find a job and I do not have a college degree or anything to try and find something that would pay a decent amount. My family stopped talking to me once they found out about my lifestyle. I do not know where to turn. Please help me.

-D.R.
Dear D.R.
I hope you realize the importance of independence now. Not because someone is taking care of you means you should not have your own. Hopefully you at least have some CSEC qualifications so you can seek employment at a call centre or as a cashier. Something small scale until you can upgrade. They want you gone, so you have to go soon before they hurt you.


