Dear McKoy: I don’t want my open relationship to end– I am a frustrated woman who is in need of your advice. A few years ago, this married couple approached me and asked if I wanted to be their “unicorn” and I agreed. A unicorn is someone who enters a relationship with another couple. In most cases it’s for sexual purposes. So, yes, I moved in with them and everything was fine. The man took care of most expenses and the woman and I even went shopping together and got our nails done etc. I was living the life! However, since this year they are telling me I need to move out because they are ready to have a child and a monogamous relationship. I am so hurt because I invested a lot of emotion and time into our relationship. I even developed real feelings for them both. They have started to sabotage me by not giving me food when they cook or turning off the main pipe if I want to shower or wash. The thing is, I became so dependent on them that I did not find a job and I do not have a college degree or anything to try and find something that would pay a decent amount. My family stopped talking to me once they found out about my lifestyle. I do not know where to turn. Please help me.

-D.R.

Dear D.R .