Dear Mckoy: I don’t want my arranged marriage – I am writing this secretly because I know if my parents ever find out it’s me or have a slight idea, they will be upset. Arranged marriages are a thing in my family because they believe in “wealth marrying wealth”. The problem is, I do not even like the person I am supposed to marry- I’m in love with a regular 9-5 man but I do not know how to tell my family. My fiance is okay. He’s rich too and not bad looking but we are not compatible.

WE do not like the same things and it’s always so awkward between us. However, there’s this guy I met at an insurance office and we’ve been communicating secretly who has my heart. He is so easy to talk to and I don’t have to be stuck up with him. I crave his company after a long day and just want to do everything with him. He understands me and makes me feel loved for ME.

I am conflicted because my wedding is set for January but I don’t want to follow through. My parents are clearly oblivious to my unhappiness and it’s frustrating. What should I do?

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

You will have to hold a very frank discussion with your parents about this. You are a big woman who should be able to make your own choices. If they refuse to listen, you will probably have to move out and live on your own if you don’t already. They probably think they are doing you a favour, but your happiness is a top priority. Do not compromise it to please anybody.