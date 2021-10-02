Dear McKoy: I Cheated on My Husband and Got a Yeast Infection
Dear McKoy: I have a yeast infection and my husband is convinced I cheated on him and got it. The truth is, I’ve never cheated with men, but I do hook up with women from time to time. He doesn’t know and I don’t think it’s that important to tell him. He keeps insulting me about the smell even though he knows I’m actively treating it. It’s so embarrassing. He says it’s disgusting and he doesn’t find me attractive right now. I’m not sure if the last girl I had sex with caused it somehow, but I’m never sleeping with her again. The itchiness and discomfort are very annoying and I know people can smell me when I go into public.