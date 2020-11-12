Dear McKoy: I caught my mother cheating– My parents have been married for almost 20 years and I always thought they were happy. However, I caught my mother having sex with another man in their bed 2 weeks ago. She thought I was out with my girlfriend but I came back home because I forgot something. It was the most shocking and awkward thing in my life and since then we haven’t spoken. She has been treating me extra nice but we have not had a conversation about the whole thing. I don’t think I’m supposed to spark the convo because she’s wrong. My father is a good man and does not deserve this. I wonder if I should tell him or just let them be.
