Dear Mckoy: I caught my man and sister in bed a few days ago and I’m still in disbelief. She usually visits and I’ve always trusted her but last week I forgot something at home and left the office to retrieve it when I caught them right in our bed. I flung a vase at her and gave him a couple slaps but I started crying shortly after. I am staying with a friend because I don’t want to be around him. This is such a low point for me…

B.E.

Dear B.E.,

I am sorry to hear that and I’m glad you’re seeking comfort from a friend. Take as much time as you need to process the emotions. Your sister and that man don’t deserve you. Do not put yourself through any similar embarrassment by rubbing back to them.