Dear Mckoy: I Caught My Grandmother Using My Vibrator

Dear Mckoy: My husband lives overseas, so I moved in my Grandmother to keep me company. I buy sex toys to use at home instead of thinking about cheating. I keep my collection toys in a particular drawer in my room. Out of respect for my Grandmother, I would always ensure that I lock my room door when I pleasure myself.

I came home early from work one day and I heard loud moaning in my Grandmother’s room; I thought she had a man in there. When I quietly opened the door, I didn’t see anyone but her. She was enjoying her old self so much. I was about to leave when I heard my Christian Grandmother cursing some serious expletives; I was wondering what she was doing so I went back to peep.

My grandma was opened up on the bed and had big black vibrator working it. I was so shocked that I couldn’t say anything. I just stood there watching and when it got unbearable, I called out to her. She just smiled and said she was just having fun. I was and is still so traumatized for that I threw away my collection of toys.

Maxine

Dear Maxine: There is a saying ‘the older the moon, the brighter it shines’. Your grandmother wants pleasure just like you; perhaps you didn’t close you room door that one time and grandma saw how you were enjoying that pleasure.

