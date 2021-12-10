Dear Mckoy: I Caught My Grandmother Using My Vibrator

Dear Mckoy: My husband lives overseas, so I moved in my Grandmother to keep me company.  I buy sex toys to use at home instead of thinking about cheating.  I keep my collection toys in a particular drawer in my room.  Out of respect for my Grandmother, I would always ensure that I lock my room door when I pleasure myself.

I came home early from work one day and I heard loud moaning in my Grandmother’s room; I thought she had a man in there.  When I quietly opened the door, I didn’t see anyone but her.  She was enjoying her old self so much.   I was about to leave when I heard my Christian Grandmother cursing some serious expletives; I was wondering what she was doing so I went back to peep.

My grandma was opened up on the bed and had big black vibrator working it.  I was so shocked that I couldn’t say anything.  I just stood there watching and when it got unbearable, I called out to her.  She just smiled and said she was just having fun.  I was and is still so traumatized for that I threw away my collection of toys.

Maxine

Dear Maxine: There is a saying ‘the older the moon, the brighter it shines’.  Your grandmother wants pleasure just like you; perhaps you didn’t close you room door that one time and grandma saw how you were enjoying that pleasure.

 

Ask Dear Mckoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com