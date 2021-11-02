Dear McKoy: I Can’t Seem to Please My Husband in Bed

Dear McKoy: My husband has been complaining that I’m too boring in bed no matter how hard I try to spice things up. He says I don’t moan loud enough, nor do I suck his penis properly but I really do try. He wants an acrobat and I’m not that flexible. I watch tutorials on how to give head but he says it’s still very basic. This is taking a toll on my self esteem that I’ve worked very hard to build. I don’t know what to do. I don’t want him to cheat or leave me cause he loves sex, but we just don’t seem to mesh sexually. What should I do?

-N.R.

Dear N.R.: A conversation must be had about what you both like and dislike. It’s supposed to be a mutually beneficial relationship and if you’re both willing to talk and compromise, it can work. Just work on it, it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

McKoy