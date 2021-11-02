Dear McKoy: I Can’t Seem to Please My Husband in Bed

Dear McKoy: My husband has been complaining that I’m too boring in bed no matter how hard I try to spice things up. He says I don’t moan loud enough, nor do I suck his penis properly but I really do try. He wants an acrobat and I’m not that flexible. I watch tutorials on how to give head but he says it’s still very basic. This is taking a toll on my self esteem that I’ve worked very hard to build. I don’t know what to do. I don’t want him to cheat or leave me cause he loves sex, but we just don’t seem to mesh sexually. What should I do?

-N.R.
Dear N.R.: A conversation must be had about what you both like and dislike. It’s supposed to be a mutually beneficial relationship and if you’re both willing to talk and compromise, it can work. Just work on it, it’s nothing to be ashamed of.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com