Dear McKoy: I can’t keep up with my man in bed

Dear McKoy,

Over the last few days, I’ve noticed that my man has more stamina. Usually, we have sex every night and it lasts 30 mins the most, but now he wants to go one hour- one and a half hour. My vagina can’t take it anymore. It feels like he’s beating my cervix up. He has a huge penis that I genuinely enjoyed but now I’m starting to dislike it. I don’t want him to feel like I’m boring or anything that’s why I’m not creating a fuss, but why do you still need to be inside me after ejaculating twice? I really need your advice.

C.H.

Dear C.H.,

You should talk to him about this and come to a compromise. Sex isn’t just for him; it’s for you too. Therefore, you should enjoy it as well. It’s unfair for you to be in pain while he’s having a good time. Have a calm, mature talk about it and resolve the matter together.

McKoy

