Dear McKoy: I Can’t Get An Erection When I’m Using Condoms

Dear McKoy: I am a 23-year-old male who has mental issues with using condoms. Whenever I am in a situation and need to use one, I can’t get hard. Even if my partner and I are having foreplay and I’m getting hard, the instant the term “condom” is said, my penis drops, and I psychologically feel like I’m many miles away from the situation and can’t function. I know it’s a psychological issue rather than a physical one because I can put a condom on while masturbating, and I do get very hard without condoms.

I’m writing to you right now because I was embarrassed last night after I met this very sexy girl at the club and she decided to come home with me. I got erect by kissing her in the room. But the moment we got to bed and she asked about a condom, my penis failed.

Do you have any suggestions? I’m starting to get tired of this.

 

L.W.

 

Dear L.W.: There are ways you can work around your condom problems but the best solution is to see a therapist for professional help. One way to work around it is to condition yourself by using one while you masturbate. Condoms during sex are often a necessary evil, but if you can get used to it while masturbating before actual sex that may help. 

Another way is to ensure that you are in a committed relationship where you and your partner have negative STD tests, this way you can have safe sex without condoms, providing that your partner uses a birth control method that you both trust. I hope you get the help you need. 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com