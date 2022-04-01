Dear McKoy: I Can’t Get An Erection When I’m Using Condoms

Dear McKoy: I am a 23-year-old male who has mental issues with using condoms. Whenever I am in a situation and need to use one, I can’t get hard. Even if my partner and I are having foreplay and I’m getting hard, the instant the term “condom” is said, my penis drops, and I psychologically feel like I’m many miles away from the situation and can’t function. I know it’s a psychological issue rather than a physical one because I can put a condom on while masturbating, and I do get very hard without condoms.

I’m writing to you right now because I was embarrassed last night after I met this very sexy girl at the club and she decided to come home with me. I got erect by kissing her in the room. But the moment we got to bed and she asked about a condom, my penis failed.

Do you have any suggestions? I’m starting to get tired of this.

L.W.

Dear L.W.: There are ways you can work around your condom problems but the best solution is to see a therapist for professional help. One way to work around it is to condition yourself by using one while you masturbate. Condoms during sex are often a necessary evil, but if you can get used to it while masturbating before actual sex that may help.

Another way is to ensure that you are in a committed relationship where you and your partner have negative STD tests, this way you can have safe sex without condoms, providing that your partner uses a birth control method that you both trust. I hope you get the help you need.