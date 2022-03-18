Dear McKoy: I Can’t Cope in this Sex-Starved Relationship

Dear McKoy: My boyfriend refuses to have sex with me. We’ve been dating for about three months. When we first started dating, everything was wonderful and we had sex on a daily basis.

About a month into the relationship, we found out we had an std. I knew I was probably the one who transmitted it to him, due to the kind of men I was sleeping with before him. Anyway, we put all of that behind and both got treated. However, we couldn’t have sex while on the medication, so intercourse slowed and never seemed to speed up again. When it came to initiating sex, this wrecked my self-esteem. Once our health issues were resolved, I tried to start initiating sex, but he would either ignore me or say he was too sleepy. I have to literally plead with him last weekend before he did, and he couldn’t even maintain an erection.

I feel like we are an old couple. I know I am very sexy because I attract a lot of attention from men. I walk around naked almost all of the time, yet he doesn’t even try to touch me, let alone react in any way.

I’ve reached my breaking point; I had a nervous breakdown yesterday after shaving my entire body for him because he keeps complaining about my shaving habits. After all that, he completely disregarded me. I’m not ugly, I’m twenty years old and I’m begging for sex. I feel so embarrassed.

Alecia

Dear Alecia: Regrettably, I believe the spark has died from the relationship. This could be his reaction to the STD, so he may have lost trust and do not see you as attractive anymore. I think you should speak to him about your feelings and find out whether he wants to continue the relationship. If he doesn’t want to continue, move on. It makes no sense to be in an unhappy relationship. Good luck.

