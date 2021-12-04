Dear Mckoy: I Am Tired Of Being An Escort

Dear Mckoy: I was a poor country girl who came to University in Kingston. I got a students’ loan to pay my tuition and boarding. My parents could barely make ends meet, but they tried their best. I am a very pretty girl with a great body.

Where I live, two other girls were there who were pretty as well. I would see them getting dolled up and then some expensive looking cars coming to pick them up. They would wear some expensive looking clothes wherever they go. I had only 3 pairs of Jeans pants and some basic t-shirts for school. I did not have other clothes because it was only school to home for me.

One of the girls came to me one night and invited me to a party with them. I was so ashamed to tell her that I had no outfits nor money to go, but somehow she read my mind and told me she would take care of it. That night they worked on me; they loaned me a very sexy dress, straightened my hair and gave me a very seductive looking makeup. She even sprayed an exotic smelling perfume on me. When I saw myself in the mirror, I could not believe it was me. A car came for us and we were on our way.

We went to an exquisite home up in the hills of Kingston. There were a lot of fancy vehicles and people. I realized the crowd was mostly older looking men. Anyways they took my hands and we went inside. It seems they knew a lot of these men because they were meeting and greeting them. They introduced me as their sister and I felt good and cared for. These men were staring at me like a piece of raw meat, but my ‘sister’ told me it is ok, they just like what they see. This guy came up and asked if I was the new flavor and my sisters said yes. I realized they were very respectful to this man and he had a stern look. He looked at me then his face softened up. He asked them if I could manage this work and they said yes. Now I was shocked because I didn’t know I was going to an interview. They sat me down and told me about the amount of money and opportunities they get so I said ok because I was thinking about my financial lack.

The first job was to accompany a well popular media personality to a hotel for 1 night. That job was to pay me $50,000 and all I had to do was keep his company in the room. I did not know that ‘keeping his company’ meant sex. Anyways, he only performed oral sex because he couldn’t get an erection. It was sickening, but I remembered the money and played along. The hotel was an all-inclusive so I enjoyed my stay.

I started getting more and more escorting jobs, some a lot of money and some not that much. They term it escorting to be fancy, but I was an educated prostitute. These wealthy men are something else, most of them suffer erectile dysfunction so they need these young girls to pose with. I have had lesbian experiences, threesomes, performed oral pleasures, but the money is what motivated me. I thank God everyday that I have not picked up any disease because I always protect myself.

Right now I am tired of this lifestyle; I am at a point where I hate seeing myself. I am sorry the night I went with those girls to that party. The money I have saved up cannot help the way I feel about myself now. I am in my final year of school now and as soon as I am finished, I am planning to go to a foreign country to get away because it seems I am tied to this job.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: It is really unfortunate to know that you got caught up in this type of lifestyle of prostitution; so many times young women get lured into these occupations due to money issues.

It is indeed a blessing to know that you are disease-free. I strongly suggest that you get counseling and help getting out before it is too late. Please call 1-888-NEW-LIFE immediately. All the best.

