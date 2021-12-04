Dear Mckoy: I Am Tired Of Being An Escort

Dear Mckoy: I was a poor country girl who came to University in Kingston.  I got a students’ loan to pay my tuition and boarding.  My parents could barely make ends meet, but they tried their best.  I am a very pretty girl with a great body.

Where I live, two other girls were there who were pretty as well.  I would see them getting dolled up and then some expensive looking cars coming to pick them up.  They would wear some expensive looking clothes wherever they go.  I had only 3 pairs of Jeans pants and some basic t-shirts for school.  I did not have other clothes because it was only school to home for me.

One of the girls came to me one night and invited me to a party with them.  I was so ashamed to tell her that I had no outfits nor money to go, but somehow she read my mind and told me she would take care of it.  That night they worked on me; they loaned me a very sexy dress, straightened my hair and gave me a very seductive looking makeup. She even sprayed an exotic smelling perfume on me. When I saw myself in the mirror, I could not believe it was me.  A car came for us and we were on our way.

We went to an exquisite home up in the hills of Kingston.  There were a lot of fancy vehicles and people.  I realized the crowd was mostly older looking men.  Anyways they took my hands and we went inside.  It seems they knew a lot of these men because they were meeting and greeting them.  They introduced me as their sister and I felt good and cared for.  These men were staring at me like a piece of raw meat, but my ‘sister’ told me it is ok, they just like what they see.  This guy came up and asked if I was the new flavor and my sisters said yes.  I realized they were very respectful to this man and he had a stern look.  He looked at me then his face softened up.  He asked them if I could manage this work and they said yes.  Now I was shocked because I didn’t know I was going to an interview.   They sat me down and told me about the amount of money and opportunities they get so I said ok because I was thinking about my financial lack.

The first job was to accompany a well popular media personality to a hotel for 1 night.  That job was to pay me $50,000 and all I had to do was keep his company in the room.  I did not know that ‘keeping his company’ meant sex.  Anyways, he only performed oral sex because he couldn’t get an erection.  It was sickening, but I remembered the money and played along.  The hotel was an all-inclusive so I enjoyed my stay.

I started getting more and more escorting jobs, some a lot of money and some not that much.  They term it escorting to be fancy, but I was an educated prostitute.  These wealthy men are something else, most of them suffer erectile dysfunction so they need these young girls to pose with.  I have had lesbian experiences, threesomes, performed oral pleasures, but the money is what motivated me.  I thank God everyday that I have not picked up any disease because I always protect myself.

Right now I am tired of this lifestyle; I am at a point where I hate seeing myself.  I am sorry the night I went with those girls to that party.  The money I have saved up cannot help the way I feel about myself now.  I am in my final year of school now and as soon as I am finished, I am planning to go to a foreign country to get away because it seems I am tied to this job.

Dear Anonymous: It is really unfortunate to know that you got caught up in this type of lifestyle of prostitution; so many times young women get lured into these occupations due to money issues.

It is indeed a blessing to know that you are disease-free.  I strongly suggest that you get counseling and help getting out before it is too late.  Please call 1-888-NEW-LIFE immediately.  All the best.

