Dear Mckoy: I Am Not A Lesbian But I Love Women

Dear McKoy: I know I am not a lesbian nor have lesbian tendencies, but I prefer women rather than men.  I have never been with a woman sexually before, but I think about it all the time. If I am watching porn, it has to be lesbians; they make me cum a lot.  Whenever I am getting oral sex, I think about about the women I see in the porn videos.  I have a boyfriend who I love and that is how I know I am not a lesbian.

 

DK

 

 

Dear DK: The fact that you think about it and only watch it would signify your tendencies.  Whether it is right or wrong will be determined by you.  All the best.

 

