Dear Mckoy: I Am Not A Lesbian But I Love Women

Dear McKoy: I know I am not a lesbian nor have lesbian tendencies, but I prefer women rather than men. I have never been with a woman sexually before, but I think about it all the time. If I am watching porn, it has to be lesbians; they make me cum a lot. Whenever I am getting oral sex, I think about about the women I see in the porn videos. I have a boyfriend who I love and that is how I know I am not a lesbian.

DK

Dear DK: The fact that you think about it and only watch it would signify your tendencies. Whether it is right or wrong will be determined by you. All the best.

Ask Dear Mckoy