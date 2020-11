Dear McKoy: Husband nearly choked me to death during sex- Generally, I am open minded in the bedroom but I was always so against choking because it looked unsafe. I don’t know what fly up in my head for me to allow my husband to convince him to choke me. This man nearly killed me two weeks ago! I could not talk when he grabbed my throat and he was so deep into the sex that he didn’t realize I was dying. I had to literally punch him on the nose for him to let me go. His nose ended up broken so we had to rush to the hospital and this man had the nerve to malice me after he was the one who nearly killed me. We have not been talking since and the silence is killing me. I told him sorry and he hasn’t told me, so if anything I should be the one upset. Anyway, how can I fix things?

H.S.

Dear H.S.,

Give him a little time to process the incident. He is probably just very embarrassed but he will come around. You can also sit him down gently and you both talk through it…maybe you’ll even end up laughing about it. Best wishes.