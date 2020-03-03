Dear Mckoy: Husband Doesn’t Know I’m A Strip Dancer– I have been married 6 1/2 years now and have been a strip dancer for the past 9 years.

I met my husband while shopping at a Gap store in the USA. Not long after meeting we got married. He believes that I work at a call center.

He has never really questioned my job until recently because while we were out shopping, we came across a close friend of his who has been a very frequent customer of mine. I almost got busted but played cool as if it wasn’t me and I don’t know him. But for some reason, my husband came home asking where I have met his friend before because it was obvious we have met before.

I denied knowing him. But now it’s playing on my mind and I am to think that telling him that I work at a call center is no longer a good idea. I know his job allows him to take care of us, full-time without a hassle.

I’m starting to feel guilty. I think that he might be aware of it, that I do not work at a call center but instead I’m a strip dancer who also does prostitution at a club in a specific area near a call center.

I don’t have to be afraid to tell my husband anything but I’m worried that he might want out of our marriage if I confessed.

How can l stop misleading my husband telling him the truth and not lose him?

Tanya, Florida.

Dear Tanya: Unfortunately, there is no secret way of disclosing something like this, 6 and half years late at that. If you feel that you have to tell him then, you are going to have to put on your big girl pants tell him, the best way that you can and accept his response.

Before reconsidering telling him, be mindful that it will always best to hear it from you than anyone else, elsewhere.