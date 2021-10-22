Dear McKoy: How Do I Tell My Boyfriend That I’m Pregnant for Another Man?

Dear McKoy: I started talking to an older man when my boyfriend went abroad for work and travel mostly because he is more financially stable. He has given me money in exchange for sex but now I’m pregnant and I don’t know what to tell my boyfriend or family. I don’t want to seem like a whore or gold digger, but life got hard and I needed the extra cash. I don’t believe in abortions but I know this will tear my boyfriend and my family will be so disappointed. The man has indicated that he will care for the child. I guess he doesn’t have much of a choice cause I would scandal him considering the fact that he’s a government minister. I just need help on how to break the news to my boyfriend and family.

-H.H.

Dear H.H.: I don’t think anything can really help the way they will feel about this, regardless of if you tell them harshly or in a euphemistic way. You just have to tell them outright and focus on the health of your child. All the best.

