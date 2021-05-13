Dear McKoy: How can I control my high sex drive?

Dear McKoy,

I have developed a very high sex drive out of nowhere. No matter how much sex I have duty my boyfriend or how many sex toys I use, I’m always horny. I don’t know what to do. I get a lot of satisfaction from the multiple orgasms but I would like to live a normal life without craving sex all day. My boyfriend feels like he can’t satisfy me but it’s not his fault. I don’t want him to leave me over this. Please help.

C.S.

Dear C.S.,

You need to see a professional. It seems like a hormone issue to me but only a doctor can advise you. Don’t be ashamed to seek the help you need. All the best. Feel free to send a follow-up.

McKoy