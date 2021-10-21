Dear McKoy: He Pee’d on the Bed So I’m Avoiding Him

Dear McKoy: There is a prominent promoter whom I slept with last week. The sex was great. He eats vagina and ass and sucks toes etc; the nastiest sex ever and it was definitely memorable. We were at a hotel when this happened so naturally, we slept in the same bed. About 2 am, I was in deep sleep and felt something warm on my leg. I jumped up only to notice that the man was peeing himself! Big big man like that who’s such a “hot boy” in the streets was peeing the bed. I woke him up and we looked at each other a little before he got up out of embarrassment to clean himself. I spent the rest of morning on the little couch in the hotel until morning. I haven’t spoken to him since I got back home, but he’s been trying to talk to me. I still can’t believe it.

-O.N.

Dear O.N.: This happens to the best of us. Hopefully, he apologized. Don’t hold it over his head or embarrass him publicly. Life is just unpredictable sometimes.

McKoy