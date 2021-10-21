Dear McKoy: He Pee’d on the Bed So I’m Avoiding Him

Dear McKoy: There is a prominent promoter whom I slept with last week. The sex was great. He eats vagina and ass and sucks toes etc; the nastiest sex ever and it was definitely memorable. We were at a hotel when this happened so naturally, we slept in the same bed. About 2 am, I was in deep sleep and felt something warm on my leg. I jumped up only to notice that the man was peeing himself! Big big man like that who’s such a “hot boy” in the streets was peeing the bed. I woke him up and we looked at each other a little before he got up out of embarrassment to clean himself. I spent the rest of morning on the little couch in the hotel until morning. I haven’t spoken to him since I got back home, but he’s been trying to talk to me. I still can’t believe it.

-O.N.
Dear O.N.: This happens to the best of us. Hopefully, he apologized. Don’t hold it over his head or embarrass him publicly. Life is just unpredictable sometimes.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com