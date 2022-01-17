Dear Mckoy: Handsome and Broke or Ugly and Rich?

I am in a little predicament that I need some help making a conscious decision. I have been seeing 2 men for the past 3 years and the time has come for me to choose one.

One is young (23 years old) very handsome, performs well in bed, caring but very broke. I am 39 years old and he makes me feel like 19. We do stuff together but I have to be the one spending because he doesn’t have a job. Every year he speaks about going back to school, but he doesn’t. We have to hide and date because his mom is my friend and co-worker and she would be mad if she finds out; she thinks her son and I share like an aunty bond. The thing is both her and her son knows my other man.

There is then my other man; he is supposed to be the right out one but he is very ugly. That man loves me endlessly and takes the best care of me. He is such a kind hearted person who spends generously on me. I want for nothing. He is good in the bedroom, but nothing compared to my young bird. We live together in a nice home and I own 2 vehicles that he bought me. He wants me to be a stay at home partner, but I demand to go out to work because that’s how I get to see my baby sometimes. The money I get from him is what I use to spend on my other guy. Sometimes I hate being seen with him because he is ugly.

I am at a point now where I feel very guilty about this triangle and need to make a choice between these 2 men.

Anonymous

Dear Miss: You need to let go off both of these men; what you are doing is past cruel. First, you are ‘robbing the cradle’ and sleeping with your friend’s son who is in fact very young; that is quite distasteful. The young man doesn’t want employment when he has you as a cougar financing him.

Secondly, you are using your man by taking his money to take care of your ‘young bird’; I hope you end it before he finds out and create damage. If you think the man is so ugly, why are you still with him? Let him be so that someone will genuinely love and appreciate him. Right now, your behavior is the only ugly thing I see here. End it with both parties and go get deliverance.

