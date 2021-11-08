Dear McKoy: Found out My Friend and My Boyfriend are Secretly Dating
Dear McKoy: Over the weekend, my friends and I went to a villa for a girls trip. The plan was that we’d play truth or dare on the first night after dinner and it involved taking shots. There were 5 of us, but I’m closest to one of them. Anyway, as the night progressed, and we were playing the game, she was losing terribly at the game and had to take a lot of shots. She became drunk and started talking a lot. Would you believe she admitted to having sex with my boyfriend? She actually wanted to drunk call him but of course I snatched that phone away. I read their messages and they’ve been messing around for a while. I wanted to kill her. I love him dearly and she knows it. The others had to restrain me and in the morning her and I had a big argument over it. I have blocked her on everything and my boyfriend admitted to it and apologized. I’m still contemplating leaving him because this hurt too much.