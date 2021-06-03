Dear McKoy: Fantasizing about my woman’s friend since she moved in with us

Dear McKoy,

My girlfriend’s friend recently moved in after she and her family got into a huge fight. I agreed because we have the space but now I’m regretting it because I’ve developed feelings for her. I fantasize about having sex with her all the time and when she wears shorts around the house, it is very hard to control myself. I can’t believe I really caught feelings. She’s so tidy and cooks very well and her energy is just pure. I just want her to FEEL how much I want her. I can’t tell my woman because she would chop me up but my friends say I should hide and hook up with her at least once. What do you think I should do?

P.T.

Dear P.T.,

Do not jeopardize your relationship and your girlfriend’s friendship because of lust or infatuation. You have to exercise self-control. If you believe you want her so bad to the point where you can’t help yourself, it is best to leave your girlfriend. Do not deceive her or play with her feelings. Ideally, I would prefer if you focus on your relationship.

McKoy