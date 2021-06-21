Dear McKoy: Falling for my friend’s Ex

Dear McKoy,

I’ve gotten really close to my friend’s ex and we develop feelings for each other. I met him through her, of course, but after they broke up, he started to confide in me. We kissed once but I stopped because I felt guilty. I would like to explore the relationship but I know my friend would be very heartbroken. He’s easy to talk to, attractive, intelligent, and respectful which are all traits I love. I am not sure how to go about things. Please help.

P.S.

Dear P.S.,

If you value your friendship, leave him alone, however, if you want to pursue a relationship, be prepared to make an enemy. I would advise you to remain true to your friend. There are many other guys out there. Avoid conflict at all costs. Put yourself in her shoes.

McKoy

