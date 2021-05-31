Dear McKoy: Falling for my brother-in-law after threesome with him and my husband

Dear McKoy,

I had a threesome with my husband and his brother last week but I loved my brother-in-law’s stroke game more. I did not know he had such a huge penis and eats vagina so well! If I had known I would have known perhaps I would have married him. I caught feelings and now I want to have sex with him alone but my husband would leave me. The threesome came about because I asked if we could spice up our sex life with one, but my husband only wanted to do it with someone he trusted. He does not have friends so this was the closest thing. McKoy, I am so conflicted. I would not mind having a baby for him. What do you think I should do?

V.L.

Dear V.L.,

It is better to request another threesome than to enter an extramarital affair. Do not cause things to become complicated. Please. The last thing you want is to cause a rift in the family. Work on your marriage and resist temptation.

McKoy