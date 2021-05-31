Dear McKoy: Exploring my lesbian fantasy with my co-worker

Dear McKoy,

I have recently started experimenting with girls. My coworker, who is openly bisexual has been allowing me to explore my fantasies. one evening after most employees had gone home, she ate my vagina under the desk and it was the most thrilling thing I had ever done. I came all over her tongue then we made out so I could taste myself. I bought a dildo that we’ve both used at her apartment and when I reminisce on it, it makes me wet. I cannot have her over because my boyfriend is homophobic and he would be livid to know how I am living. I want you to tell me if I am wrong for this. I don’t think it’s a huge deal because it’s another girl.

M.M.

Dear M.M.,

On one hand, it is disrespectful to be stepping out on your relationship especially when you know how your boyfriend feels but on the other hand, you are an adult who should be able to make their own decisions. Be sure not to take up any STDs or STIs. At the end of the day, I trust that you will be responsible. If things escalate and you no longer want to be with your boyfriend, please be honest.

McKoy