I cheated on my wife, she found out and we got a divorce. She got full custody of our son, but I was allowed a certain number of visitation hours, but she refuses to let me see him. I am so sick of her behavior! I know I messed up but our baby has nothing to do with this.

I cry day and night because he is my weakness and I have not seen him in months. I can’t bother to drag this through the court because the process is expensive and tiring so I wanted us to handle it as 2 “adults”, but she chooses to ignore me.

I think I might have to end up taking it back to court since she’s breaching the agreement, but before I do, do you think there’s anything I can do to get through to her before I resort to that?

G.A.,

Dear G.A.,

Perhaps you will have to take it to court. I cannot advise you to show up at her house unannounced because that might end in a physical altercation. I know the process is taxing, but just do it the right way. I am sorry this is happening and trust that you will be able to see him soon.