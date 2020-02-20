Dear Mckoy: Ex Man Wants Me Back- Months ago, I came out of a carefree and uncaring relationship with a man I used to love dearly. He wasn’t physically abusive, but unfortunately, he didn’t value me enough to show me care and the love I deserved. So I had to make a decision that I thought was best for both of us. The relationship ended.

A few months after our break up, I met a man. He has been there for me since the beginning until now. This man ensures that I am in great shape and health, he ensures I’m well kept and in need of nothing.

Now this ex-man of mine has become a pain in my butt, constantly harassing me and making threats that if he can’t get me back he’s going to make trouble with my man and I must come back to him.

I am seeking advice on the situation.

Sandy, St Andrew.

Dear Sandy: Sadly, people tend to appreciate what they have when it is gone. Your ex needs to accept that you have moved on and do the same.

It sounds like you are in a better, healthier relationship and you should not allow your ex to destroy that. If you haven’t already informed your new man, then I advise that you do that immediately. He may be able to help you and less likely to entertain your ex when he is aware of his intentions.

If your ex ends up or seems to be going too far, then do not hesitate in contacting legal authorities.