Dear McKoy: Dont Know If I Caught STI from My Husband or Side Man

Dear McKoy,

I recently found out I have an STI and I’m not sure if it’s from the man I cheated with or my husband. The reason why I’m confused is because my husband told me he cheated and I did not leave because I knew in the back of my mind that I was cheating too. I have raw sex with both of them and I just feel very frustrated! I am a member of the upper echelons of Jamaica and this is disgraceful. I don’t know if I should tell my husband because there’s a 50/50 chance that I got it from him. If he doesn’t have it, he will know I cheated and I have to maintain my “innocence”. If this marriage goes sour, I am not to be blamed no matter what. I have not told friends or family to avoid the embarrassment but I need a second opinion on how to approach the matter. I stopped responding to my “side man”. I really want to move past this but I want to know what you think I should do.

R.L.

Dear R.L.,

You need to be honest with your husband. His health is also at risk and if you love him and want to make this work, transparency is key. Both of you need to work on commitment to one another to avoid fiascos such as these! I really hope you get better soon and never allow this to happen again. I do not condone cheating, but even if you do, why not use protection?

McKoy